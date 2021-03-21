Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $768,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,689 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.19. 9,098,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average is $110.80.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.26.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $92,128.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,444. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.