Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $650,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $8.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,421.20. The company had a trading volume of 360,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,519. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $551.21 and a 52 week high of $1,564.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,463.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,358.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,508.21.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,977.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,120 shares of company stock worth $75,555,516. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

