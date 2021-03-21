Parametrica Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Parametrica Management Ltd cut its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,436 shares during the quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,048,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,040,000 after buying an additional 1,359,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,559,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,803 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,632,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 423,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 211.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 297,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 33.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 418,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 103,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Avis Budget Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

NASDAQ CAR traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $67.43. 1,749,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,294. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

