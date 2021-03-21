Parametrica Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 178,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000. Cinemark makes up 1.9% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 36,263.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,981,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,532. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.