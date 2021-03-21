Parametrica Management Ltd Buys New Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 15.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.13. 2,232,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson cut The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.65.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.