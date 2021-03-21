Parametrica Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,433 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. Square comprises 1.0% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter worth about $786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Square by 122.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Square by 3.7% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Square by 623.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,766,000 after acquiring an additional 184,313 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.16.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,846 shares in the company, valued at $39,323,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total transaction of $45,144,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,749,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,073,030 shares of company stock valued at $249,492,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $224.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,480,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,930,021. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

