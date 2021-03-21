Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 26th.

PRXXF stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Paradox Interactive AB has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. The company publishes titles, as well as music and books. Its game portfolio comprises approximately 100 titles and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, and the World of Darkness.

