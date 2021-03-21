Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 82,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 397,117 shares.The stock last traded at $15.39 and had previously closed at $14.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $846.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $14,720,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 18.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after buying an additional 1,063,272 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,737,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after buying an additional 154,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 440.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 138,589 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

