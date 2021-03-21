Pantos (PAN) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.23 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Pantos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $48,524.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pantos has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.69 or 0.00459508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00063830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.81 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.34 or 0.00702756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00073231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,451,121 tokens. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io

Pantos Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

