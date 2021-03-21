Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PANDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Danske cut shares of Pandora A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Pandora A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of PANDY stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.44.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

