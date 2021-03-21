Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $87,000 Position in Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000.

Get Motion Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MOTNU opened at $10.20 on Friday. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71.

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Motion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.