Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,233 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,360,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth $8,420,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 55,415 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 2,280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 31,419 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cimpress by 418.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 30,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

CMPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Cimpress to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

CMPR stock opened at $104.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.00 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $3,286,271.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $162,140.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,223. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

