Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 56,265 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 96.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,265 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after purchasing an additional 110,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,433,000 after purchasing an additional 70,551 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 489,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,225,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 65.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 122,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $259,301.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,879.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,742 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RGNX opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

