Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $122,000 Investment in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

