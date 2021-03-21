Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $103,000 Investment in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,529,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000.

Shares of HLXA stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.15. Helix Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Helix Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

