Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $96,000 Stake in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seacor were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Seacor by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Seacor by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,336,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,853,000 after buying an additional 53,222 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Seacor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,694,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 1,244 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $51,713.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,041,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 3,215 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $133,583.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,173.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CKH opened at $41.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.87 million, a PE ratio of 78.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.27 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CKH. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

