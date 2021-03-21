PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Acquired by Tekne Capital Management LLC

Tekne Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,075,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital accounts for approximately 19.7% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $118,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGS traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,836. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

