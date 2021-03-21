PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Holdings Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 104.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,193,000 after purchasing an additional 607,667 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,359,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,193,000 after purchasing an additional 598,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,190,000 after purchasing an additional 306,364 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,448,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,097,000 after purchasing an additional 404,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,193,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after purchasing an additional 363,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $632,207.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 127,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $5,773,689.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,887,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,574,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 312,659 shares of company stock worth $14,574,017 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PD opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

