PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,293,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,770 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.11% of PacWest Bancorp worth $32,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $42.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

