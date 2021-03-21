Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,021,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,385 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $32,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 41,185 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $47.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $191.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

