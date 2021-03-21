Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.07 Million

Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to announce $178.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.70 million and the highest is $178.30 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $123.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $722.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.30 million to $726.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $741.17 million, with estimates ranging from $729.90 million to $762.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $191.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

PPBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.70. 1,324,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 108.81 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 93,269 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Finally, Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,595,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.