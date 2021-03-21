Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) CFO Sells $256,520.00 in Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $256,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PPBI opened at $45.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 108.81 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PPBI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

