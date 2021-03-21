Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded up $46.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,074.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,625,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,304. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,182.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3,182.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,812.00 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

