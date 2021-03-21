PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Reduced by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,720 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

