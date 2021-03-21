Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of TSE OVV traded up C$0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$31.11. 1,884,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,023. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$3.33 and a 52 week high of C$36.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of C$8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.60%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.