Ovata Capital Management Ltd Takes $4.18 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,000. SEA comprises 1.3% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in SEA by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,614,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,198 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in SEA by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,899,905 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $577,226,000 after acquiring an additional 566,275 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in SEA by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,427,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $284,132,000 after acquiring an additional 296,127 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 971,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $193,320,000 after acquiring an additional 560,913 shares during the period. Finally, Oakmont Corp increased its position in SEA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 944,709 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $188,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

NYSE SE opened at $214.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. SEA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.