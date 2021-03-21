Ovata Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.10 Million in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 192,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIT. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Wipro in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WIT stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on WIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
