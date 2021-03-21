Ovata Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.10 Million in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 192,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIT. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Wipro in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

