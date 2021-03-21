Ovata Capital Management Ltd Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 2.8% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $220.00 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $232.34. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.18.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.