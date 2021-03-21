Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.81

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 11092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02).

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.