O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.78 and the highest is $5.64. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings of $3.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $23.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.79 to $24.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $26.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.88 to $27.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.59.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $488.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.77. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $496.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,725,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $803,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,820,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $333,624,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

