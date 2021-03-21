ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on ORBCOMM from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ORBCOMM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.25 million, a PE ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.39. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. Analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,275.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $103,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,802.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,231 shares of company stock valued at $827,513. 6.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 568.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 343,518 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

