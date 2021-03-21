Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 100,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 530,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $5.14.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
