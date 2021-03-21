Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $116,000 in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,378 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $70,818,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,762,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,447,000 after acquiring an additional 338,113 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,288,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,998,000 after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Macy’s by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,192,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,198,000 after acquiring an additional 907,953 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Macy’s news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

