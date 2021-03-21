Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $79,000 Stock Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 153,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,424,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 274,572 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 209,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PSEC shares. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of PSEC opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $172.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

