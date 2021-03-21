Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in eGain were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of eGain by 298.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eGain by 96,318.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of eGain by 98.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,135.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $10.02 on Friday. eGain Co. has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.17 million, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that eGain Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

