OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Position Decreased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in OPKO Health by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. Equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,275,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,758,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

