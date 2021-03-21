Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.
OTRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Ontrak from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ontrak currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $662.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average is $62.68.
Ontrak Company Profile
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.
