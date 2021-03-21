Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 41,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

