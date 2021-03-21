Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apache by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 374.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 685,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 541,074 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 1.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 212,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Apache in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

Apache stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 4.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.