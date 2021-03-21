Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 5,744 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,353,000 after purchasing an additional 172,636 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 128,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $148.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.78. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.