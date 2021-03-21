Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $850,000 Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $379.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $372.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $402.62.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,871 shares of company stock worth $4,318,065. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

