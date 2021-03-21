Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $811,000 in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Silgan by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Silgan by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Silgan by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $43.21.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other Silgan news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.