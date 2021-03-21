Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,177,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,456,000 after purchasing an additional 279,086 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,382,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,911 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,005,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,553 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

CSCO stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.