Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 51,635 Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 18.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,444,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after buying an additional 331,048 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,021,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after buying an additional 176,402 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,095.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,209,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,943 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $28.17.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 93.94%.

SJR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $40.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

