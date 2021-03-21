OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Purchased by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,739,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940,073 shares during the quarter. OneSpaWorld accounts for 2.0% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of OneSpaWorld worth $48,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,177,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,923,000 after buying an additional 2,072,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,140,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 908,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after buying an additional 460,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 952,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 235,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,578. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.65.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. Analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.