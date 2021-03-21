Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) fell 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $136.29 and last traded at $136.97. 10,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 408,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.28.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

