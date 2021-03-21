Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.70

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.67. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 62,550 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF)

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.