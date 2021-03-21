Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Olin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Shares of OLN opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Olin has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. Analysts expect that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,772,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Olin by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Olin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

