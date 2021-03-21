Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to announce $1.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the lowest is $1.75 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $7.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Olin from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Olin by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.81. 2,991,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,630. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

