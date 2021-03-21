OKB One Day Volume Hits $115.63 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. OKB has a total market capitalization of $851.42 million and approximately $115.63 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OKB has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for about $14.19 or 0.00025159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00051584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.39 or 0.00649599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00069138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024811 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

